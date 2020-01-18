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7 Things You Should NEVER Share on Facebook
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348 views • January 18, 2020
Facebook was a great platform for sharing parts of our lives with the family and friends we may not get to see all that often, but even though there are many default privacy filters available, sometimes what you share, could put you in danger.
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