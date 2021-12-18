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The National Sales Tax to replace Karl Marx's tax!
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71 views • December 18, 2021
https://fairtax.org
RHETORICAL QUESTION ALERT: Can someone explain HOW the America of the Founding Fathers wound up with the TAX SYSTEM KARL MARX laid out in the COMMUNIST MANIFESTO????
RHETORICAL QUESTION ALERT: Can someone explain HOW the America of the Founding Fathers wound up with the TAX SYSTEM KARL MARX laid out in the COMMUNIST MANIFESTO????
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