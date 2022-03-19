HOW LONG does CANNED FOOD last..? Survival Tip

Can you go past the Expiration Date? If so, how long? This video will go through all the ins and outs of canned food and their expiration dates.Out of Goshen Family channelWant to purchase an Out of Goshen Cookbook?Want to Shop Azure? It’s free to sign up! They have tons of fresh, good food and organic, non-gmo grains!Show the Love! Share Sam’s Gaming Channel to those gamers in your life!Out of Goshen Family channelVisit the Out of Goshen website for the latest pictures and suchWant to help Out of Goshen? It’s so simple! Simply click on the link:Even if you don’t buy one of our items, we will still get a portion of any purchase from Amazon after clicking the link, and your price doesn’t change! Simply by shopping, you can help our family, and we appreciate it more than you know. As Amazon Affiliates, we thank you for thinking of us on your purchases!If you are a vet and would like to sign up for a free account to receive tickets to all kinds of events, click this link from VetTix! They’re awesome!If you would like to show appreciation for the videos produced by Out of Goshen, you are welcome to donate. It is greatly appreciated! You can even comment on the contribution if you wish the donation to go to a specific person!If you would like to send mail to Out of Goshen:Out of GoshenPO Box 333Clare, MI 48617Email us:Introduction and End-Clip Music:Title: Tractor Pull by Silent Partner GenreMood: Dance & Electronic + DarkThanks, Silent Partner, for such an amazing musical piece!Please subscribe and give a thumbs up! We appreciate you joining us for this episode!#Prepping #Survival #PreparednessShared from and subscribe to:Goshen Prepping