Wholesome moment for moms everywhere! <3

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"I'm gonna call up my mom cuz I don't care. I'm not shamed, I'm not gonna be shamed by it. I'm calling up my mom."
"She's gonna make me eat cookies when I see her next and she's gonna give me a big 'ol kiss on the cheek, and you can seethe and cry about that, but I'm a mom respecter."
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