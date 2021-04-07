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International Space Station Fixing Hole With 2014 Christian Rock Album!
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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52 views • April 07, 2021
Originally Streamed live on YouTube on Sep 2, 2018 with 14.2K views.
International Space Station Fixing Hole With 2014 Christian Rock Album!

Flat Earth & The Bible LIVE! Christian Flat Earth Videos brought to you 24/7 on Celebrate Truth LIVE featuring great Biblical YouTube Channels. If you are interested in discussing enclosed cosmology, Biblical earth, #ISS, #remedydrive, or #hole in general, this NEW stream is for you! CELEBRATE TRUTH 24/7 Christian Flat Earth Channel! Enjoy. #Christianflatearth

The Bible & #FlatEarth Christian SUPER CHAT Now Added!
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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