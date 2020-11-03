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Vivid Artemisinin - The Cancer Killer
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118 views • November 03, 2020
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Did you know that there is a natural plant extract that has been scientifically proven to kill 98% of breast cancer cells (and over 70 other types of cancer) within 16 hours?!
Learn everything there is to know about it as well as which extract to choose to achieve those amazing results! Additionally we give you all the information about necessary supplementation to enhance your natural cancer therapy.
Contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
You can find the holistic health devices mentioned in the video here:
https://vibrant-body.net
The scientific articles and studies mentioned in the video can be found here:
http://www.springboard4health.com/notebook/nutrients_artemisinin.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15642597
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0944711311001930
http://assasmus.s.a.f.unblog.fr/files/2010/05/publicationartemisiadrlai.pdf
http://naturalsociety.com/artemesinin-iron-causes-98-reduction-breast-cancer/
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2001/11/wormwood-extract-kills-cancer-cells
https://www.news-medical.net/news/2005/02/09/7694.aspx
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here:
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Did you know that there is a natural plant extract that has been scientifically proven to kill 98% of breast cancer cells (and over 70 other types of cancer) within 16 hours?!
Learn everything there is to know about it as well as which extract to choose to achieve those amazing results! Additionally we give you all the information about necessary supplementation to enhance your natural cancer therapy.
Contact us for more information: https://lyranara.info/contact/
You can find the holistic health devices mentioned in the video here:
https://vibrant-body.net
The scientific articles and studies mentioned in the video can be found here:
http://www.springboard4health.com/notebook/nutrients_artemisinin.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15642597
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0944711311001930
http://assasmus.s.a.f.unblog.fr/files/2010/05/publicationartemisiadrlai.pdf
http://naturalsociety.com/artemesinin-iron-causes-98-reduction-breast-cancer/
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2001/11/wormwood-extract-kills-cancer-cells
https://www.news-medical.net/news/2005/02/09/7694.aspx
Like, share and subscribe.
Stay healthy!
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