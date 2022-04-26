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768. Vlog: Tithe Question and Xenomorph Aliens Real 4-19-2022
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82 views • April 26, 2022
Bruce talks about tithe question and movie at the Super Soldier Talk channel on rumble (See here: Super Soldier Talk - Jimmy Paine – Moon Landings, Xenomorphs, Montauk
https://rumble.com/vtb3da-super-soldier-talk-jimmy-paine-moon-landings-xenomorphs-montauk.html) Claiming that the Xenomorph alien is real.
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
freeourworld.org
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
https://rumble.com/vtb3da-super-soldier-talk-jimmy-paine-moon-landings-xenomorphs-montauk.html) Claiming that the Xenomorph alien is real.
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
freeourworld.org
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
Christian, shapeshifter, reptilian, beasts, devil, alien, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,
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