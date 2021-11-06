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11/1/2021 Himalaya Exchange CEO Jesse Brown: Despite the challenges, we have established a new financial system for the world. Himalaya Exchange and HCoin provide you with a cheaper, quicker trade than other public blockchain cryptocurrencies. It provides 24/7 customer service while other cryptocurrency services don’t. The iOS and the Android applications should probably be rolled out by the end of the year, if not the first quarter of next year.