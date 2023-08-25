EXCLUSIVE Bishop Joseph Strickland - America's Bishop Part 2

John-Henry Westen
Aug 24, 2023
Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas has made a name for himself after his fearless defense of the unborn, his passionate promotion of the Holy Eucharist, and his zeal for preaching the truth. As a result, Vatican officials have begun a shadowy investigation into Bishop Strickland. Despite this, 'America's Bishop' has remained faithful to the Lord, a servant of the Church, and a shepherd to countless Catholics from coast-to-coast. America is truly blessed for having a leader like Bishop Strickland, who continues to lead in front against the biggest threats facing the Culture of Life.
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Music Code: MB01MXU7FH25CQJ
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3b7bzi-exclusive-bishop-joseph-strickland-americas-bishop-part-2.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.