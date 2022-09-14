Battle of Good and Evil! | Making Sense of the Madness

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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Luke Coffee about de-escalating violence on January 6th, as well as bringing spirituality to the capitol to unite with believers.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3xjS2Z0
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https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-578/