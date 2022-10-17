Situation Update, Oct 17, 2022 - Russian 2nd wave ATTACK on Ukraine just days away as China readies economic RETALIATION against America

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0:00 Intro
6:22 World War
27:10 Environmental Damage
42:00 Energy Crisis
49:49 Aaron Brickman
- Russian 2nd wave attack on Ukraine / Kiev seems imminent
- Russia is moving Mig-31 fighters to Belarus, capable of hypersonic missiles.
- Biden signing order to annihilate China's semiconductor industry virtually overnight
- China will be forced to retaliate, much like Japan in WWII
- China orders all its citizens to urgently evacuate Ukraine
- A multitude of other countries are also ordering citizens to evacuate
- Florida OB/GYN sounds alarm over 50% increase in infertility and miscarriages
- Bodybuilder fails vaccine challenge by DYING after getting vaxxed
- Global collapse of animal populations under way: 70% drop in 50 years
- Geoengineering is collapsing the biosphere that supports life
- Massive human POLLUTION is making rivers and oceans a toxic stew
- Globalists want 7 billion humans dead by any means: Vaccines, nuclear war, collapse
- Dutch government to seize 600 farms at gunpoint to collapse European food
- Energy collapse of Europe makes it impossible to manufacture "green" energy hardware
- Interview with Aaron Brickman on market cycles and the Fourth Turning
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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