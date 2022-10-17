Situation Update, Oct 17, 2022 - Russian 2nd wave ATTACK on Ukraine just days away as China readies economic RETALIATION against America

0:00 Intro

6:22 World War

27:10 Environmental Damage

42:00 Energy Crisis

49:49 Aaron Brickman





- Russian 2nd wave attack on Ukraine / Kiev seems imminent

- Russia is moving Mig-31 fighters to Belarus, capable of hypersonic missiles.

- Biden signing order to annihilate China's semiconductor industry virtually overnight

- China will be forced to retaliate, much like Japan in WWII

- China orders all its citizens to urgently evacuate Ukraine

- A multitude of other countries are also ordering citizens to evacuate

- Florida OB/GYN sounds alarm over 50% increase in infertility and miscarriages

- Bodybuilder fails vaccine challenge by DYING after getting vaxxed

- Global collapse of animal populations under way: 70% drop in 50 years

- Geoengineering is collapsing the biosphere that supports life

- Massive human POLLUTION is making rivers and oceans a toxic stew

- Globalists want 7 billion humans dead by any means: Vaccines, nuclear war, collapse

- Dutch government to seize 600 farms at gunpoint to collapse European food

- Energy collapse of Europe makes it impossible to manufacture "green" energy hardware

- Interview with Aaron Brickman on market cycles and the Fourth Turning





