P.6 Transplanting Aloe vera (hormesis affected aloes); for wound healing and gut health MVI_9484-8merged

P.6 Transplanting Aloe vera (hormesis affected aloes); for wound healing and gut health
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a day ago
Better late than never, I am transplanting my Aloe vera plants from spots that are too sunny for the next several months, to a more shaded area. Here in Perth our summer sun scorches the plants, while they often rot in winter from cold and consistent damp. However, I often have had healthy crops of Aloe, and we use a lot on our skin, and when abundant enough, I consume the gel straight from the filleted leaves.

preppingsurvivalgarlicaloe veraturmeric rhizomes

