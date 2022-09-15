THE PRELUDE: "FOR THERE IS NOTHING CONCEALED" LUKE 8:17

"For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open." [Luke 8:17]





The scandal in the Biden White House is pedophilia, sexual impropriety with minors. A case is being built by accusers, it will come to light. God says he will fall on his face.





Long-delayed justice. Murder, rape, disposal of bodies to avoid detection. Cold case crime is on Yah's agenda, He will make sure that people stop blaspheming His name and realize that SCRIPTURE IS SUPREME. EVEN IF JUSTICE IS DELAYED IT CANNOT BE DENIED, ALL THINGS DONE IN THE DARKNESS WILL COME TO LIGHT.





Interval review and internal affairs are false. You cannot investigate yourself and ever find yourself guilty, says God. I will do it for you and I won't leave one stone unturned.





SEXUAL IMMORALITY GATEKEEPERS AT THE DOORS OF PROMOTION. Harassing young women for sex in order to let them pass classes, using young men like sex toys in the corporate structure. God says to me now "The young stallions are wasting their strength!" They put up with brood mares well past their prime, servicing them like gas station attendants. They older women have NO SHAME, they prey on young flesh and they are every bit pedophiles and groomers as those who go after children and young women."





The police are dirty. Nothing new there. See how they do it, "We'll get to the bottom of this" but their hands are filthy and they are complicit in the coverups of everything from national money laundering, drug running, human trafficking and even murder says the Lord.





Child abuse is on the rise. It is taking new forms now, sex abuse against minors who can't even TALK. Beware you who put your children in these schools, grooming is in the curriculum and it sinks like dirty water into the well of your children. They are being defiled and you are not doing enough to protect them and bring them away from the filth.





The church will be sharply weighed, sharply measured, sharply amputated and cut down. Make straight the way of the Lord.





I DON'T NEED A CROWD SAYS THE LORD. I DON'T NEED A CROWD TO BE VICTORIOUS. I CAN WIN WITH SCANTY TROOPS SAYS THE FATHER, I CAN TAKE VICTORY WITH FEW WARRIORS. I WILL BRING MANY OF YOU HOME THE OLD FASHIONED WAY, THROUGH DEATH, THROUGH SLEEP. MANY OF MY CHURCH SHALL RETURN TO MY BOSOM THE OLD FASHIONED WAY AND ESCAPE THE TERRIBLE TIMES TO COME. I WILL GIVE THEM REST IN MY BOSOM AND BRING THEIR STRUGGLES WITH THIS WORLD TO AN END. SICKNESS WILL CLAIM THEM, PLAGUE WILL BE AN AGENT OF MY WILL. DO NOT FEAR AN ILLNESS THAT CAN KILL THE BODY BUT NOT HARM THE SOUL. FIGHT YOUR BATTLES IF YOU MUST, BUT IF I HAVE DECREED YOU MUST COME HOME... YOU MUST COME HOME. THIS IS THE WORD OF THE LORD. [The Man Of Sin, prophecy given May 24, 2020] LINK: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/





"Barack Obama is a machete. A blade of renown, a notable warrior. BY HIS HAND MY CHURCH WILL SHRINK. MY CHURCH WILL DRY UP AND DWINDLE DOWN TO ITS BAREST BONES IN LIVING HUMAN HISTORY, THUS SAYETH THE LORD GOD OF HOSTS. FOR THE MEASURES HE WILL USE AGAINST HER WILL CAUSE HER TO SHRINK BACK INDEED, HER MANY LIMBS SHALL BE CUT OFF, AND NONE BUT THE VERY BRAVEST OF MY SAINTS WILL FORGE FORWARD UNTO GLORY. MANY WILL LOSE THEIR LIVES FOR MY SAKE. MY CHURCH WILL BE CUT DOWN TO HER SMALLEST SIZE IN HER EXISTENCE, AND WITH THIS PURE REMNANT SHALL I ARM AND GLORIFY MYSELF." [The Man of Sin, Prophecy given May 24, 2020]

