Singer and actor Chung Lim passes away at 37 - Korea (Jul'23)

Singer and actor Chung Lim has passed away at the age of 37.
On July 20, media outlets reported Chung Lim had passed away on the 19th after battling colon cancer. The singer and actor is known to have debuted in the 2004 drama 'I'm Sorry, I Love You' and starred in the hit 2009 drama 'Dream', later debuting as a singer in 2009 with his EP album 'STEP'.
Chung Lim is said to have been married and worked at a motorcycle company as a sales rep as of August of 2021.
Condolences to Chung Lim's friends and family
https://www.allkpop.com/article/2023/07/singer-and-actor-chung-lim-passes-away-at-37
Mirrored - Sudden Death
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.