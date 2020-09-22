The American Nightmare On Steroids'! Part 1: The Economy

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http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/2020-has-been-a-nightmare-year-for-america-and-the-economic-fallout-is-just-getting-started
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https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/jasonleopold/fincen-files-financial-scandal-criminal-networks?origin=shp
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https://www.americanbanker.com/news/wells-fargo-buys-14b-of-delinquent-mortgages-tied-to-pandemic
https://www.dailynews.com/2020/09/14/eviction-filings-by-big-landlords-surged-after-trump-issued-ban/
https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2020/09/16/100000-restaurants-close-because-of-coronavirus-pandemic/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/yelp-reveals-60-businesses-closures-are-now-permanent
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-16/amazon-plans-to-put-1-000-warehouses-in-neighborhoods
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/americas-largest-landlord-make-550-million-bet-trailer-parks
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http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/it-is-being-projected-that-more-than-50-million-americans-will-be-fighting-hunger-by-the-end-of-this-year
https://ajot.com/insights/full/ai-consultant-says-shippers-using-u.s-west-coast-ports-cant-book-rail-on-bnsf-and-up
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/14/americans-are-forced-to-raid-retirement-savings-during-the-pandemic.html
http://charleshughsmith.blogspot.com/2020/09/inflation-and-americas-accelerating.html?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+google%2FRzFQ+%28oftwominds%29
https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2020/09/17/momentum-for-basic-income-builds-as-pandemic-drags-on
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/16337/self-censorship-in-the-us
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/17/congress-adjourns-for-summer-without-plan-for-second-stimulus.html
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