Iran seizes vessel near Strait of Hormuz
Published 14 hours ago

Footage shows Iran seizing the container ship MSC Aries near the Strait of Hormuz. According to Tehran, the vessel was owned by a company belonging to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

Mirrored - RT

