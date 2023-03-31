Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GREAT RESIST, THE TRUE NORMAL, BECOME THE RESISTANCE
9 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published Yesterday |

It's only legal to advocate executing them if it's proven they are guilty of (mass) murder beyond any reasonable doubt already and the mass murder continues or takes place otherwise.Squash corporate and eco fascism.

Save the maximum number of human lives and create a perfect society in which maximum fulfilment is bestowed upon all law abiding citizens.

Sun develops ‘coronal hole’ 20 times the size of Earth

https://nypost.com/2023/03/29/sun-develops-coronal-hole-20-times-the-size-of-earth/

Supermassive black hole may pose threat to Earth

https://wacotrib.com/news/world/supermassive-black-hole-may-pose-threat-to-earth/video_e3e68e1b-9ebc-5533-90de-c871ce7ad423.html

Ultramassive black hole discovered by UK astronomers | Black holes | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/mar/29/ultramassive-black-hole-astronomers-durham-university

Black Holes Will Destroy All Quantum States, Researchers Argue | Quanta Magazine

https://www.quantamagazine.org/black-holes-will-destroy-all-quantum-states-researchers-argue-20230307/

Str8Shootr on Twitter: "A dead bird just floating in the air with nothing attached to it. 🧟‍♂️👽🤔. Surrey, B.C, Canada. #surrey #deadbird #bird #weird #floating @GlobalBC @latimes @CTVVancouver @nytimes https://t.co/8eNCCi4Gis" / Twitter

https://twitter.com/hard_2swallow/status/1627134953380270080

Official Government data confirms the COVID Vaccinated are suffering Antibody-Dependent Enhancement & the Pfizer Documents prove Pfizer & the FDA knew it would happen – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/03/30/pfizer-docs-gov-data-covid-vaccinated-suffering-ade/

Secret Pfizer & Government Documents reveal COVID Vaccination has caused Antibody-Dependent Enhancement, V-AED & AIDS resulting in Millions “Dying Suddenly” – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/03/15/pfizer-docs-covid-vaccine-killed-millions/


Keywords
vaccinegenocideresistancenew world orderrothschildcyber attackputinrockefellergeorge sorosjesuitsbilderbergelon muskmartial lawbill gatespopulation reductionmasonsworld economic forummassiveblack holewefcarbon tax scamcoronalklaus schwabyou will own nothing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket