Netanyahu: ALL areas of Gaza Strip will be under ‘Israeli security control’ & Hamas will be 'DEFEATED' - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
18 hours ago

Netanyahu says ALL areas of Gaza Strip will be under ‘Israeli security control’ and Hamas will be 'DEFEATED'

He adds Operation Gideon’s Chariot there to 'COMPLETE' Gaza war.

Adding:  Citing unnamed sources, Axios reports (https://www.axios.com/2025/01/16/google-fact-check-eu) that Israel is considering not just a single strike, but a prolonged military operation against Iran. The campaign could last several days and may proceed without prior approval from the United States.

❌💥 Israel is open to "temporary ceasefire" to free hostages 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Wednesday that at least 20 hostages held in Gaza are still alive, while 38 others have been confirmed dead.

"If there is an option for a temporary ceasefire to free hostages, we'll be ready," Netanyahu said. 

He added that he would end the war if Hamas is defeated and the Strip is demilitarized. 

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from Israel's operation in Gaza has surpassed 53,000.


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
