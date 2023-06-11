BASES2023 - Gary Hesteltine Interview for BASES 3 part 9

After the main event, BASES2023 UFO Special, Gary came around for a causal chat with Ben Emlyn Jones, to discuss the Rendlesham Forest UFO Events. Ben is Welsh writer, author, and researcher, a former hospital porter, and he discusses Gary#s important new book on the Rendlesham multiple UFO events.
Bases 3 is a 20 year series of English witnesses at the scene, at Woodbridge and Bentwaters. Their key research are greatly ignored.
Gary's new information, blows the established narrative out of the water.
This is a Sunday morning chat, no pressure
