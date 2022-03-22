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Silent War Ep. 6183: Millennial Deaths 2x (Vax) as Army Purges, Ukraine's Dictator & US BIOLABs.
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In this episode of The Silent War:

Sovereign ‘Democracy’ Ukraine: Zelenskyy Suspends 11 Opposition Parties Becoming Head Of A One-Party State.

Russia Challenges US: If Biolab Documents are Fake Then Ask Head of the DTRA Office at the US Embassy in Kiev Joanna Wintrol Why She Signed Off on Them?

Ukrainian Azov army has been using civilians as human shields.

Ukrainian Officials Keep Getting Caught Fleeing Country with Suitcases Full of Cash and Euros.

VAX PURGE CONTINUES: US Army Officially Begins Discharging Soldiers Who Haven’t Taken The Experimental Vaccine.

Millennials Experienced the “Worst-Ever Excess Mortality in History” – An 84% Increase In Deaths After Vaccine Mandates Introduced.

Another Food Price Increase Expected: This Time It’s Eggs.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Orders Suspension of Telegram Because President Bolsonaro’s Supporters Can Get Free and Uncensored Information on the Platform.

Soros-Backed Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Violates Arizona State Election Law by Shutting Down Election Petition System for Certain Candidates.

President Trump Puts AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich On Notice – Asks When Ruling On Election Fraud and large-scale Election Irregularities Is Coming.

Pennsylvania Video Shows Ballot Trafficker Dumping Handfuls of Ballots into Ballot Drop Box in Montgomery County – Video Shows More than 100 People Dropping More than 1 Ballot into Drop Box in Just a Few Hours.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized.

All of this, and more.

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