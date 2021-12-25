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DIS/EXP-THE COVID VACCINE IT IS IRREVERSIBLE
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1656 views • December 25, 2021
Dr. Robert W Malone MD physician, scientist, virologist, immunologist
THE COVID VACCINE IT IS IRREVERSIBLE
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THE COVID VACCINE IT IS IRREVERSIBLE
THE SOURCES OF THIS VIDEO ARE
Robert W Malone MD
https://www.rwmalonemd.com/
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW8meeT3d2DJzWrpp6F3csw/videos
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_W._Malone
VOLUNTARY DONATION
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=BR9LYKLRK2SYW&source=url
YOU FIND THIS CHANNEL AT THE FOLLOWING SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS
BERICHTEN/MESSAGE - MEDIA
https://www.minds.com/thedutchtrumpetendoftheageprophecynews/
https://gab.com/THEDUTCHTRUMPET English
https://mewe.com/i/thedutchtrumpet English
https://www.facebook.com/michel.deboer.315 Persoonlijke Pagina/Personal Page bilingual
https://www.facebook.com/groups/291037781247853/ Groep Pagina/Group Page bilingual
https://www.facebook.com/THE-DUTCH-TRUMPET-end-of-the-age-propehcy-news-285644358884780/Business Page English/Engels
VIDEO - Media
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5bwNGTLImq1r/
https://rumble.com/user/TheDutchTrumpet
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/michel1410
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Vr4c7Un7c5DLsLJxJv2zQ
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