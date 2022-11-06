Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub. He took the Pfizer vaccine. 💉🪦👀 (November 2022)
Drugs, delayed vaccine death, or both?
No idea who this dude is but he sounded like a total dumbass.
Source @Covid BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.