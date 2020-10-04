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Dr. REINER FUELLMICH (LAWYER THAT PRACTICES IN CALIFORNIA & GERMANY) LARGEST TORT CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT IN HISTORY AGAINST FAKE CORONA COVID 19 PCR TEST; FAKE FINANCIALLY INFLUENCED RESULTS FROM FRAUD
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603 views • October 04, 2020
THE FRAUDULENT PCR TESTS PAPAYA, CHICKEN WINGS, AND DIRT HAVE TESTED POSITIVE. TESTS TURNED IN WITH NO TEST SUBJECT ALSO TESTS POSITIVE.
THE W.H.O. TEDROS FINANCIALLY INFLUENCED POSITIVE FAKE DIAGNOSTIC PCR TESTS WERE SOLELY TO CREATE FEAR.
FALSE ALARM PAPER https://gatesofvienna.net/2020/09/the-corona-paper-covid-19-is-a-global-false-alarm/
THE W.H.O. TEDROS FINANCIALLY INFLUENCED POSITIVE FAKE DIAGNOSTIC PCR TESTS WERE SOLELY TO CREATE FEAR.
FALSE ALARM PAPER https://gatesofvienna.net/2020/09/the-corona-paper-covid-19-is-a-global-false-alarm/
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