The Progress and Pitfalls of the Flat Earth Movement

Tonight Eric Dubay returns to the show. Eric is a leading and prominent voice behind the revival of the Flat Earth theory. He currently lives in Thailand where he teaches Yoga and Wing Chun which is the traditional Chinese martial art of self defense. Eric has also written a number of books one of which is The Flat Earth Conspiracy where Eric explains how the world has been systematically brainwashed and indoctrinated for centuries into believing the greatest lie of all time – that the Earth is a spinning globe. He has also recently released his free eBook “200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball”. The discussion with Eric was wide ranging as we talk about the traction the Flat Earth theory is gaining throughout the world along with Eric’s thoughts on Zionism, controlled opposition, psychopathic behavior and forbidden topics like the Holocaust.