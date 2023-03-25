https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







May 20, 2018





SupportSave3 RepostsShare

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel @corbettreport



TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/ngo/

The Trojan horse was the earliest recorded military psyop. That psyop continues to be deployed on unsuspecting populations and it is just as useful as ever, but today's tricksters have donned the mantle of philanthropy, and their Trojan horses are not wooden statues but non-governmental organizations offering "aid" to foreign nations. In today's edition of The Corbett Report, we'll learn about how NGOs are the deep state's Trojan horses.

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-r9UrC2uFfM

URLlbry://@corbettreport#0/ngos-are-the-deep-state-s-trojan-horses#5

Claim ID5927a32b3cdab54efddeb3986106f7428e8922c6

171.66 MB