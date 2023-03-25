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May 20, 2018
@corbettreport
TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/ngo/
The Trojan horse was the earliest recorded military psyop. That psyop continues to be deployed on unsuspecting populations and it is just as useful as ever, but today's tricksters have donned the mantle of philanthropy, and their Trojan horses are not wooden statues but non-governmental organizations offering "aid" to foreign nations. In today's edition of The Corbett Report, we'll learn about how NGOs are the deep state's Trojan horses.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-r9UrC2uFfM