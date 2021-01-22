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Anatomy of the Deep State – It’s Deeper Than you Thought
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6596 views • January 22, 2021
Mike Lofgren, author of The Party is Over, in an interview by Bill Moyers, describes the nature and inner-most working of the hidden government within the US government (and most other governments as well). He speaks from personal knowledge from years of service in Washington, DC as a financial analyst for Congress. Warning! This knowledge may cause you to question authority. 2014 Apr 15 – Source: Moyers & Company https://youtu.be/EYS647HTgks
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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