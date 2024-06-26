BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BASES2024 Special - Human Cull Investigation Part 3-Teresa Tannahill
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
262 followers
1431 views • 10 months ago

This Human Cull special, continues with Part -3

The Carrington Event and the Physics of the Pole Shift - Will Humanity Survive Net Zero Carbon?

Tersesa is a multiskilled scientists, and has gathered this fundamental Must know in the catastrophic scenaria we face, Magnetic pole reversal, a 30 plus years of the Zharkova maunder minimum, the Being Set up to Fail Carbon Zero Agenda.

The UN is setting us uop to fail with the Carbon Zero fake science agenda 21, Agenda 30.

This is a start and alarming scenario.  Part three of a four part BASES2024 Summer Seminars Special

Keywords
pole shiftmaunder minimumcarrington eventnet zero
