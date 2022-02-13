Miles Guo: I never accept any donations

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2/11/2022 Miles Guo: I really appreciate that fellow fighters are willing to donate money to me. However, I have never asked and will never ask anyone for money, and I never accept any donations. So, fellow fighters, please don’t donate money to me