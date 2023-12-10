Create New Account
Taxation Is Dead to Us!
Poet Prophet
Published 21 hours ago

We have been fooled into bringing our offerings, our deference, and our fear before a phantom fiction.

As living men and women, we have authority over governments, especially when governments are corporations. Worse yet, they are FOREIGN corporations. We owe no allegiance to foreign corporations, nor are we a party to their corporate contracts — Acts and statutes — that they falsely call 'law'.

The IRS is an illegal debt-collection company, and IRS agents are foreign debt collectors operating illegally.

