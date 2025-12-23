Warning! Multicity Terror Plot On Worldwide Scale. Global Terror Grows Exponentially. Christmas Fast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qaeda terrorist caught for plotting 9/11-style attack to hijack Delta flight, crash into Atlanta's tallest building. Four arrested for allegedly plotting New Year’s Eve terror attacks near LA, say officials. Federal officials charged four suspects who they allege were planning to bomb multiple sites across southern California. Australia terror attack exposes ISIS resurgence as experts warn of global jihadist networks. The Australia attack is part of a broader resurgence of extremist activity, experts warn, with terror groups rebuilding networks. Polish authorities foil Islamic State-inspired Christmas market attack plot. Germany says it foiled a potential 'Islamist' plot to attack a Christmas market. Authorities said they had arrested five men on suspicion of a plot to plow a vehicle into a Christmas market. Kenyan man sentenced after planning 9/11-style terrorist attack on Atlanta
Bondi Beach Shooting Prophesied. 15 Dead On Jewish Feast Turned To Mourning. ISIS Terror On Hanukkah https://youtu.be/CdrnvHIKCYg
Thanksgiving TERROR ATTACK On 2 National Guard Members In Washington DC. Trump: Examine EVERY ALIEN https://youtu.be/YZ9wl2rHbO4
David House
