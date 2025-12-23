BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Warning! Multicity Terror Plot On Worldwide Scale. Global Terror Grows Exponentially. Christmas Fast
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
43 followers
61 views • 2 days ago

Al-Qaeda terrorist caught for plotting 9/11-style attack to hijack Delta flight, crash into Atlanta's tallest building. Four arrested for allegedly plotting New Year’s Eve terror attacks near LA, say officials. Federal officials charged four suspects who they allege were planning to bomb multiple sites across southern California. Australia terror attack exposes ISIS resurgence as experts warn of global jihadist networks. The Australia attack is part of a broader resurgence of extremist activity, experts warn, with terror groups rebuilding networks. Polish authorities foil Islamic State-inspired Christmas market attack plot. Germany says it foiled a potential 'Islamist' plot to attack a Christmas market. Authorities said they had arrested five men on suspicion of a plot to plow a vehicle into a Christmas market. Kenyan man sentenced after planning 9/11-style terrorist attack on Atlanta


Bondi Beach Shooting Prophesied. 15 Dead On Jewish Feast Turned To Mourning. ISIS Terror On Hanukkah https://youtu.be/CdrnvHIKCYg


Thanksgiving TERROR ATTACK On 2 National Guard Members In Washington DC. Trump: Examine EVERY ALIEN https://youtu.be/YZ9wl2rHbO4


David House


