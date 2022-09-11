Create New Account
Full West Point Presentation (2018) Human drone CRISPR mRNA tech
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
OP Freedom


September 9, 2022


FULL WEST POINT PRESENTATION (2018)

"Human drone" tech. Insert it into the body and you can remotely activate & control it. It can affect the way you think, the way you act, and what you remember


Once you know that the tech exists, how comfortable are you allowing someone to inject you / your children?


Why do you think they are trying to force untested mRNA vaccines on a population for a disease that 99.98% of people fully recover from?


JUMP POINTS:

15:55 Humans controlling humans

19:54 Experience can be "uploaded" to another (matrix-level upload)

20:25 DARPA - 500 deep-brain implants/hive mind

21:39 Bio-hacking

22:18 Night-vision eye drops

24:24 Chemical or device-driven augmentation

27:33 CRISPR / mRNA tech

28:56 Murder

31:56 DREADDS - Designer receptors remotely controlled

33:58 Activate function

35:22 Combining quantum computing with a "wet hard drive" (DNA)

37:15 Chinese DNA encryption

37:53 Memory

39:59 Erasing memories

51:23 Creating false memories MSM

52:33 Sampling info during sleep


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jai4q-full-west-point-presentation-2018-human-drone-tech.html



Keywords
healthmurdertechnologymedicinedarpawest pointhive mindcrisprquantum computingbio-hackingactivatemrnafalse memoriesdreaddshuman droneremote controlleddeep-brain implantsnight vision eye dropshumans controlling humansmatrix-level uploadchemical augmentationdevice-driven augmentationwet hard drivechinese dna encryptionerasing memories

