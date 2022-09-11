Full West Point Presentation (2018) Human drone CRISPR mRNA tech

OP Freedom
September 9, 2022
FULL WEST POINT PRESENTATION (2018)
"Human drone" tech. Insert it into the body and you can remotely activate & control it. It can affect the way you think, the way you act, and what you remember
Once you know that the tech exists, how comfortable are you allowing someone to inject you / your children?
Why do you think they are trying to force untested mRNA vaccines on a population for a disease that 99.98% of people fully recover from?
JUMP POINTS:
15:55 Humans controlling humans
19:54 Experience can be "uploaded" to another (matrix-level upload)
20:25 DARPA - 500 deep-brain implants/hive mind
21:39 Bio-hacking
22:18 Night-vision eye drops
24:24 Chemical or device-driven augmentation
27:33 CRISPR / mRNA tech
28:56 Murder
31:56 DREADDS - Designer receptors remotely controlled
33:58 Activate function
35:22 Combining quantum computing with a "wet hard drive" (DNA)
37:15 Chinese DNA encryption
37:53 Memory
39:59 Erasing memories
51:23 Creating false memories MSM
52:33 Sampling info during sleep
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jai4q-full-west-point-presentation-2018-human-drone-tech.html
