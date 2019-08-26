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26Aug19 Next Ban: Drive-Thru’s; Hong Kong Shows OUR Future; Bankers Plot Dollar Demise
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279 views • August 26, 2019
Americans celebrated their new freedom of mobility in the mid-twentieth century with Drive-Thru everything. In the anti-freedom 21st Century, Drive-Thru’s are being banned. But in Hong Kong, people still value freedom & they’re tearing down surveillance “lamp posts” instead of statues of America’s Founders. Then, forget the G7 posturing, the REAL power brokers, the world’s central bankers, met in Jackson Hole over the weekend and openly talked about the need to remove the US dollar. Here’s what they said they’d replace it with.
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