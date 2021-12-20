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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 49
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A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we continue to analyze chapter 7 of 1 Corinthians through verse 11. We explore Paul's approach to providing counsel to the Corinthian ekklesia as he uses his spiritual wisdom to apply Divine truth to the circumstances the ekklesia is facing, keeping the Kingdom objectives, values, and priorities foremost in his counsel.
In this episode, we continue to analyze chapter 7 of 1 Corinthians through verse 11. We explore Paul's approach to providing counsel to the Corinthian ekklesia as he uses his spiritual wisdom to apply Divine truth to the circumstances the ekklesia is facing, keeping the Kingdom objectives, values, and priorities foremost in his counsel.
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