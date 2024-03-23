How About A Little Karma?

Create New Account
channel image
Son of the Republic
665 Subscribers
45 views
Published 21 hours ago

Cash & Land Grab

* The gubment will seize your home if you’re beating [Bidan] in the polls.

* America is finished if this is allowed to stand.

* This is voter intimidation.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (22 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6349514001112

Keywords
collusiondeep statepolice statecommunismjesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidenconspiracytyrannyscandalwitch huntabuse of powerweaponizationtdsmob ruleinjusticelawfareselective prosecutionshow trialpolitical persecutionshakedownpuppet regimederangement syndromepoliticizationvoter intimidation

