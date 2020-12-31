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Best & Taylor Intel (12/30/2020): As the Matrix Turns — Zombie Va666ines — Head's Up!
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235 views • December 31, 2020
Torah Codes, Trump, Coup, Paranormal, Flu, Obama 44, Quake Swarms and more…
Tomorrow, 12-31-2020 has some odd connections to the numbers of the Lord, Obama and the rise of antichrist. America is on the brink of massive civil war, the counting of the electoral votes is on January 6th, and no matter who wins, civil unrest in in the offering as mighty Babylon struggles to survive. The rich men of the Earth and their spell over the world is still holding as the new CV-21 panic and fear mongering by major media continues unabated. Meanwhile two islands are under heavy earthquake swarms that could lead to massive tsunami inundations on the both coasts. Nashville evidence points to laser, microwave or other technology was used in an attempt to destroy the AT&T building and no one knows what Trump is up to, but implies he will remain in office and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Tomorrow, 12-31-2020 has some odd connections to the numbers of the Lord, Obama and the rise of antichrist. America is on the brink of massive civil war, the counting of the electoral votes is on January 6th, and no matter who wins, civil unrest in in the offering as mighty Babylon struggles to survive. The rich men of the Earth and their spell over the world is still holding as the new CV-21 panic and fear mongering by major media continues unabated. Meanwhile two islands are under heavy earthquake swarms that could lead to massive tsunami inundations on the both coasts. Nashville evidence points to laser, microwave or other technology was used in an attempt to destroy the AT&T building and no one knows what Trump is up to, but implies he will remain in office and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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