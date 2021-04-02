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Uncensored Platform Uniting People DJTUP.com
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42 views • April 02, 2021
Uncensored Platform Uniting People | DJTUP.com
AMERICANS HAVE A RIGHT TO EXPRESS FREE SPEECH
Freedom of Speech and expression means the right to express one's own convictions and opinions freely by words of mouth, writing, printing, pictures or any other mode. ... It also includes the right to propagate or publish the views of other people; otherwise this freedom would not include the freedom of press.
The United States Constitution guarantees these rights for every American!
In the weeks ahead this new platform will allow you to exercise your Constitutionally Protected Rights to express yourself in whatever way you decide in accordance with the law.
If you're tired of being censored and silenced just because your views are different from Big Tech, then this is the platform for you.
Together we'll Make America (and Free Speech) Great Again!
It's going to be HUGE!
https://djtup.com/
AMERICANS HAVE A RIGHT TO EXPRESS FREE SPEECH
Freedom of Speech and expression means the right to express one's own convictions and opinions freely by words of mouth, writing, printing, pictures or any other mode. ... It also includes the right to propagate or publish the views of other people; otherwise this freedom would not include the freedom of press.
The United States Constitution guarantees these rights for every American!
In the weeks ahead this new platform will allow you to exercise your Constitutionally Protected Rights to express yourself in whatever way you decide in accordance with the law.
If you're tired of being censored and silenced just because your views are different from Big Tech, then this is the platform for you.
Together we'll Make America (and Free Speech) Great Again!
It's going to be HUGE!
https://djtup.com/
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