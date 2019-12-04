Unpublished Shift: Switching to an Easier Crop to Grow (Greg Peterson 2/2)

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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
(AUDIO PODCAST) MIAC #254 Switching to an Easier Crop to Grow the Unpublished Shift http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-254-...
David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 and Greg Peterson from https://www.insightag.com/ take a deep dive into this year’s wet and disease ridden harvest coming out of Canada. Greg develops innovative strategies for the progressive Canadian farmer from field to sale.
https://www.facebook.com/insightag/
https://twitter.com/Greg_Insightag
•Shorter growing season seed varieties
•Canadian agriculture shifting to harvest on November not September
•How many heat units you can get on a crop in a short amount of time?
•Consistent theme in Grand Solar Minimums huge amounts of clouds
•Increases in fungicide use globally to stop fungus in wet fields
•Fungus causing 4X yield drop in yellow peas
•How many steps from seed in the ground to your plate?
•Retooling the supply chain for new seed varieties
•Using smart contracts for global grain deliveries
•Migration south as eight month winters become a reality
•The 4th Turning a culmination of cycles
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Portal
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#canadiangrain #harvest2019 #grain #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
🔵 New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
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NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
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LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
***Your Support is GREATLY Appreciated***
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Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
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Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org