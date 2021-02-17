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Diversity Is Not a Strength
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31 views • February 17, 2021
When Americans are completely free to choose their friends and associates, the last thing they want is diversity. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains why.
First posted to YouTube on October 24, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on October 24, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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