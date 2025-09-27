Epistle of 1st John Chapter 1 - Christianity is The Way, Judaism is the offshoot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chapter 1: 1-4 Intro and Purpose, Word of Life made Manifest
5-10 God is Light, Jesus Christ cleanses us of sin
Chapter 2: 1-11 Jesus' Commandments (teachings), light vs. dark
12-17 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world
18-29 Warning about the Antichrist (those who left the faith)
Chapter 3: 1-18 the children of God vs. the children of the devil
19-24 how we know we have the Truth [by the Spirit He has given us]
Chapter 4: v1-11 the Spirit of God vs the spirit of Antichrist
12-21 God is Love, loving God and loving our brothers
Chapter 5: v1-13 Believing Jesus Christ is born of God
14-21 confidence in prayer, keep yourselves from idols