Epistle of 1st John Chapter 1 - Christianity is The Way, Judaism is the offshoot

Chapter 1: 1-4 Intro and Purpose, Word of Life made Manifest

5-10 God is Light, Jesus Christ cleanses us of sin





Chapter 2: 1-11 Jesus' Commandments (teachings), light vs. dark

12-17 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world

18-29 Warning about the Antichrist (those who left the faith)





Chapter 3: 1-18 the children of God vs. the children of the devil

19-24 how we know we have the Truth [by the Spirit He has given us]





Chapter 4: v1-11 the Spirit of God vs the spirit of Antichrist

12-21 God is Love, loving God and loving our brothers





Chapter 5: v1-13 Believing Jesus Christ is born of God

14-21 confidence in prayer, keep yourselves from idols