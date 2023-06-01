Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fall of a UKR American-made PAC-3 MSE anti-aircraft Guided Missile SAM Patriot - near Gavansky Bridge in Kiev - leads to the HQ of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the UKR Defense Ministry
164 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

This is reported to be - Video of the fall of an American-made PAC-3 MSE anti-aircraft guided missile SAM Patriot near the Gavansky Bridge in Kiev, which leads to the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Rybalsky Island. Let me remind you that yesterday the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had carried out strikes on certain central decision-making points in Ukraine. This is how American anti-aircraft missiles fall, which are trying to repel a precision strike by Russian "Daggers" on a busy roadway and residential areas in Kyiv.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket