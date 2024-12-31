"Advance! Advance! Advance!" Poem by Palestine's Samih al-Qasim (1939-2014)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FPTV's New Year's gift to the world; may you all awaken to homelands free of Zionism.
Advance!
Advance!
With your launchers of hate,
and your military transporters,
And displace,
and demolish,
and orphan.
Every sky above you is hell,
and every ground underneath you is hell
Advance!
You will not crush our depths.
You will not break our longings.
For we are the foretold judgment!
Advance!
For the refugee camp has advanced,
and the wounded, the slaughtered and the orphaned.
Every sky above you is hell
And every ground underneath you is hell
Advance!
Advance!
تقدموا
تقدموا
براجمات حقدكم
وناقلات جندكم
وشردوا
وهدموا
ويتموا
كل سماء فوقكم جهنم
وكل ارض تحتكم جهنم
تقدموا
لن تسحقوا اعماقنا
لن تكسروا اشواقنا
نحن القضاء المبرم
تقدموا
تقدم المخيم
تقدم الجريح والدبيح والميتم
كل سماء فوقكم جهنم
وكل ارض تحتكم جهنم
تقدموا
تقدموا
تقدموا