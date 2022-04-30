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Dr Mike Yeadon, Public Health Officials Are Lying, Masks Do NOT Work
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152 views • April 30, 2022
Dr Mike Yeadon, Public Health Officials Are Lying, Masks Do NOT Work
https://rumble.com/v131jtf-dr-mike-yeadon-public-health-officials-are-lying-masks-do-not-work.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
https://t.me/vernoncolemanofficial/23
"Masks only really work if they filter the air... but blue medical masks [have] never been intended to be filters. What are they? They're splash guards... It's like trying to stop mosquitoes getting into your garden using a chain link fence...They do not work... That's not my opinion; that's what the experimental evidence says. And I'm telling you when the public health officials tell you otherwise, CDC, Fauci, and so on, they are lying."
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Masks, Are NOT Filters, They are Splash Guards
https://rumble.com/v131jtf-dr-mike-yeadon-public-health-officials-are-lying-masks-do-not-work.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
https://t.me/vernoncolemanofficial/23
"Masks only really work if they filter the air... but blue medical masks [have] never been intended to be filters. What are they? They're splash guards... It's like trying to stop mosquitoes getting into your garden using a chain link fence...They do not work... That's not my opinion; that's what the experimental evidence says. And I'm telling you when the public health officials tell you otherwise, CDC, Fauci, and so on, they are lying."
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Masks, Are NOT Filters, They are Splash Guards
Keywords
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