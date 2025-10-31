Up the POOL! Blackpool : Before and Now!

Blackpool - Late 60's/Early 70's v Blackpool 2024.

Part 1 JETHRO TULL - UP THE POOL 50TH ANNIVERSARY!:

Here's a little tribute to the Blackpool boys from The John Evan Band who became Jethro Tull - Ian "Jethro" Anderson, Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond, Barriemore Barlow and John Evan(s) - on the 50th anniversary of their classic song, 'Up the Pool' from 1971. Also, from Tull, the inimitable Martin Lancelot Barre. No rights given or implied.

Part 2 Touring Britain's Capital Of Seaside Poverty & Decline 🇬🇧:

Welcome to Blackpool, Britain’s capital of seaside poverty and decline. A faded yet once grand resort town on the North West coast of England, it can be fair to say Blackpool has seen much better days. The advent of cheap foreign holidays and changing tourist trends have played a significant part in the decline. The town is now a shadow of its former self… behind the still popular but dated seafront promenade lie seemingly endless streets of decaying and crumbling guesthouses. The buildings that used to accommodate millions of happy tourists now lie either in abandoned ruins or have been converted into cheap houses for multiple occupancy. Behind their sad facades live thousands of struggling residents who live in some of the most deprived wards in England. Many residents struggle with addiction and social problems. Those that fulfil more functioning roles in society are forced to live with the depressing reality of life in this struggling town. Homelessness is rife, as are seedy massage parlours and prostitution. Yet, there is a cautious optimism in Blackpool these days… government investment in new businesses, educational institutions and new office developments are ongoing in the town centre. Is there any hope for famous old Blackpool, or is it too late? A huge thanks to Stephen ‪@AWalkontheWildSideBlackpool‬ for his excellent tour. I couldn’t have made this video without his help. He is Blackpool’s number 1 YouTuber and you can check out his channel here https://www.youtube.com/@AWalkontheWildSideBlackpool

Thanks to kas0471 & Wendall YT channels for source material

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!