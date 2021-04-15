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2021-04-15 The fatal risks of Covid Vaccines - Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
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252 views • April 27, 2021
In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi mentions the major medical risks of the Covid vaccines, which will unfortunatly (at the latest if repeated) decimate the world's population.
He explains how the mRNA vaccines lead to blood clotting and to a strong immune response (especially in young and healthy people) which can be fatal. With every new shot of the vaccine the immune response is stronger and more dangerous.
In the beginning Prof. Dr. Bhakdi also explains how the false pandemic is caused by testing people with no symptoms with an uncalibrated PCR test with much to high cycle threshold value.
Read here the free chapter of his new book about this subject:
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf
https://coronafehlalarm.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/corona_unmasked_leseprobe.pdf
Source:
https://rumble.com/vfpgoh-dr.-bhakdi-interview.html?fbclid=IwAR2OD5PSaaSomQez4jRrkHQymoStiCia0iSVXGPKF_4z42GgHGMqdcmRn5Q
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BJqMjQ4HCsRK0QHQzSuI8B84hhJRPmE8/view
He explains how the mRNA vaccines lead to blood clotting and to a strong immune response (especially in young and healthy people) which can be fatal. With every new shot of the vaccine the immune response is stronger and more dangerous.
In the beginning Prof. Dr. Bhakdi also explains how the false pandemic is caused by testing people with no symptoms with an uncalibrated PCR test with much to high cycle threshold value.
Read here the free chapter of his new book about this subject:
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf
https://coronafehlalarm.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/corona_unmasked_leseprobe.pdf
Source:
https://rumble.com/vfpgoh-dr.-bhakdi-interview.html?fbclid=IwAR2OD5PSaaSomQez4jRrkHQymoStiCia0iSVXGPKF_4z42GgHGMqdcmRn5Q
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BJqMjQ4HCsRK0QHQzSuI8B84hhJRPmE8/view
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