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Max Igan: The World Has Changed! [01.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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712 views • May 02, 2022
60 countries sign up to policing ‘misinformation
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/60-countries-sign-up-to-policing-misinformation/

Mexico Says Goodbye to the Covid Warning System
https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-says-goodbye-to-the-covid-warning-system-moves-to-endemic-state/

Mexican government declares coronavirus now endemic, not pandemic in that country
https://www.knau.org/knau-and-arizona-news/2022-04-27/mexican-government-declares-coronavirus-now-endemic-not-pandemic-in-that-country

México transita al estado endémico de la COVID-19
https://twitter.com/i/events/1518962163049656320?t=Dn7aoVUsA5_zhzdX1a8K6Q&;s=09

New York Time Propaganda - How the War in Ukraine is Creating a Global Food Crisis
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/05/podcasts/the-daily/ukraine-russia-food-supply.html

Climate change: Designers of cow face mask that neutralises emissions from belching win £50k Prince Charles prize
https://news.sky.com/story/climate-change-designers-of-cow-face-mask-that-neutralises-emissions-from-belching-win-50k-prince-charles-prize-12599908

China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/china-reports-first-human-case-h3n8-bird-flu-2022-04-26/

Food insecurity and the global cost of Russia's war on Ukraine: UK statement at the UN
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/food-insecurity-and-the-global-cost-of-russias-war-on-ukraine-uk-statement-at-the-un

Confederate Receipt Book
https://docsouth.unc.edu/imls/receipt/receipt.html

ESG Watch: 'Writing is on the wall' for U.S. companies with SEC's tough new rules on reporting climate risk
https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/esg-watch-writing-is-wall-us-companies-with-secs-tough-new-rules-reporting-2022-04-26/

EdenArk - Lemons or lemonade
https://mailchi.mp/edenark.com/a-lemons-or-lemonade-decision-for-your-business?e=f1f0602a25

Dominic Perrottet Announces Flood Recovery Corporation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQHfFc2JVhA

Bring Me The Horizon - Parasite Eve (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=racmy7Y9P4M

Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

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