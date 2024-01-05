Create New Account
OPTICAL MICROSCOPY study of POLYGONAL STRUCTURES in "covid" inoculums | La Quinta Columna
channel image
The Prisoner
8912 Subscribers
217 views
Published 21 hours ago

Haxon Achilles II microscope
Bright field
Magnification: 120 X - 1200 X
Digital camera HAXON H-APTINA V2 5.0 USB2.0
Comments: Ricardo Delgado Martín
Date: 29 December 2023 

Mirrored - La Quinta Columna

Keywords
jose luis sevillanola quinta columnaricardo delgadographene oxide

