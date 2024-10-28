Evidence Romes week is not biblical week!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof the calendar in scripture did not use Romes week in less than 4 minutes!
Due to it's very unique cycle that allows every 'date in scripture' (days of the month) to remain on its 'day of the week' without change:
Moses calendar found chronologically hidden in book of Acts 20-25
e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P
The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3