Evidence Romes week is not biblical week!

Proof the calendar in scripture did not use Romes week in less than 4 minutes!

Due to it's very unique cycle that allows every 'date in scripture' (days of the month) to remain on its 'day of the week' without change:

Moses calendar found chronologically hidden in book of Acts 20-25

e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3







