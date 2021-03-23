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** World Wide Anti-LockDown Protests ** No Open Borders in China? - 22/Mar/2021
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50 views • March 23, 2021
** World Wide Anti-LockDown Protests ** No Open Borders in China? - 22/Mar/2021
- Video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2432b-march-madness-public-will-know-soon-when-does-a-bird-sing/
- Activist Website: https://worldwidedemonstration.com/livestreams/
Massive Anti-Lockdown Protests Rage Worldwide
Activist Post, Tyler Durden - March 20, 2021
Article: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/massive-anti-lockdown-protests-rage-worldwide.html
-- Thousands, and possibly tens-of-thousands of protesters across Europe marched on Saturday against continued government lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions based on questionable science – which have resulted in mass unemployment, destroyed small businesses, stoked widespread depression and mental illness, and cost taxpayers trillions to keep the whole ship from sinking.
Protesters in London, Germany, France, Sweden, The Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Japan, Vienna and elsewhere came out for the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.
In central London, thousands of anti-lockdown activists were seen walking through Hyde Park, chanting “stand up, take our freedom back!”
This is by far the BIGGEST UK protest I have seen. They will not be able to police these crowds. #RightToProtest #londonprotest #lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/w6MbYpBMWT
— Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) March 20, 2021
“Stop destroying our kids’ lives”
Huge crowd shuts down traffic in central #London at anti-lockdown protest. The UK has been in strict lock down since December. pic.twitter.com/UwVxjrwi1i
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 20, 2021
Anti Lockdown Protest in London right now!
“Stand up get you freedom back!”
“Burn your mask!” chants 📣
It’s good to see the old boys out & fighting! 👨🏼🦳 pic.twitter.com/1AFct0BhqL
— 𓂀 (@chatroomchakra) March 20, 2021
In Germany, police used pepper spray on protesters in the city of Kassel, where 15,000 – 20,000 demonstrators showed up, according to the Daily Mail. Some 1,800 officers were placed on standby in Berlin.
Several thousand people gathered at the main protest site on a square in Kessel’s city centre, packed closely together without wearing face masks, an AFP reporter saw.
Scuffles erupted when a group of demonstrators tried to break through a police cordon to join up with other protesters, resulting in shoving and prompting officers to use pepper spray. -Daily Mail
Scuffles breaking out between police and anti Coronavirus lockdown protesters in Germany as protests take place across the world. pic.twitter.com/4arC4OZkoq
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
In Melbourne, Australia, protesters chanting “Free to speak. Free to breathe” came out by the thousands.
VIDEO: “Free to speak. Free to breathe.” Pro-democracy protest in #Melbourne. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/BdjeAbIskL #COVID19 #Paris #WeWillALLBeThere #London #SCAMDEMIC2021 #Kassel #Berlin #MarcheDesLibertes
— Sam Pye (@freddie1999) March 20, 2021
More:
The Netherlands:
Kort daarna dit; men vormt een lijn met oud #militairen en zorgmedewerkers op het #museumplein. pic.twitter.com/1AUP8c7BBX
— Owen (@_owenobrien_) March 20, 2021
Veterans form a line of defence for anti lockdown protesters in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/3HI6xMCJYs
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Japan:
Japan out in force today protesting against the Coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/cJa9Kik4u4
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Vienna:
Vienna, Austria. pic.twitter.com/7LtBnjxtB5
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Belgium:
Huge protests in Belgium too as the world unites against Coronavirus tyranny. pic.twitter.com/4hFQPHxISb
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
This is what happens when you destroy economies based on questionable science.
"This six-foot distancing requirement has probably been the single costliest mitigation tactic that we've employed in response to COVID," says @scottgottliebmd. pic.twitter.com/M5tmgj3kTY
— CNBC's Closing Bell (@CNBCClosingBell) March 19, 2021
- Video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2432b-march-madness-public-will-know-soon-when-does-a-bird-sing/
- Activist Website: https://worldwidedemonstration.com/livestreams/
Massive Anti-Lockdown Protests Rage Worldwide
Activist Post, Tyler Durden - March 20, 2021
Article: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/massive-anti-lockdown-protests-rage-worldwide.html
-- Thousands, and possibly tens-of-thousands of protesters across Europe marched on Saturday against continued government lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions based on questionable science – which have resulted in mass unemployment, destroyed small businesses, stoked widespread depression and mental illness, and cost taxpayers trillions to keep the whole ship from sinking.
Protesters in London, Germany, France, Sweden, The Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Japan, Vienna and elsewhere came out for the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.
In central London, thousands of anti-lockdown activists were seen walking through Hyde Park, chanting “stand up, take our freedom back!”
This is by far the BIGGEST UK protest I have seen. They will not be able to police these crowds. #RightToProtest #londonprotest #lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/w6MbYpBMWT
— Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) March 20, 2021
“Stop destroying our kids’ lives”
Huge crowd shuts down traffic in central #London at anti-lockdown protest. The UK has been in strict lock down since December. pic.twitter.com/UwVxjrwi1i
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 20, 2021
Anti Lockdown Protest in London right now!
“Stand up get you freedom back!”
“Burn your mask!” chants 📣
It’s good to see the old boys out & fighting! 👨🏼🦳 pic.twitter.com/1AFct0BhqL
— 𓂀 (@chatroomchakra) March 20, 2021
In Germany, police used pepper spray on protesters in the city of Kassel, where 15,000 – 20,000 demonstrators showed up, according to the Daily Mail. Some 1,800 officers were placed on standby in Berlin.
Several thousand people gathered at the main protest site on a square in Kessel’s city centre, packed closely together without wearing face masks, an AFP reporter saw.
Scuffles erupted when a group of demonstrators tried to break through a police cordon to join up with other protesters, resulting in shoving and prompting officers to use pepper spray. -Daily Mail
Scuffles breaking out between police and anti Coronavirus lockdown protesters in Germany as protests take place across the world. pic.twitter.com/4arC4OZkoq
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
In Melbourne, Australia, protesters chanting “Free to speak. Free to breathe” came out by the thousands.
VIDEO: “Free to speak. Free to breathe.” Pro-democracy protest in #Melbourne. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/BdjeAbIskL #COVID19 #Paris #WeWillALLBeThere #London #SCAMDEMIC2021 #Kassel #Berlin #MarcheDesLibertes
— Sam Pye (@freddie1999) March 20, 2021
More:
The Netherlands:
Kort daarna dit; men vormt een lijn met oud #militairen en zorgmedewerkers op het #museumplein. pic.twitter.com/1AUP8c7BBX
— Owen (@_owenobrien_) March 20, 2021
Veterans form a line of defence for anti lockdown protesters in Amsterdam. pic.twitter.com/3HI6xMCJYs
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Japan:
Japan out in force today protesting against the Coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/cJa9Kik4u4
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Vienna:
Vienna, Austria. pic.twitter.com/7LtBnjxtB5
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
Belgium:
Huge protests in Belgium too as the world unites against Coronavirus tyranny. pic.twitter.com/4hFQPHxISb
— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) March 20, 2021
This is what happens when you destroy economies based on questionable science.
"This six-foot distancing requirement has probably been the single costliest mitigation tactic that we've employed in response to COVID," says @scottgottliebmd. pic.twitter.com/M5tmgj3kTY
— CNBC's Closing Bell (@CNBCClosingBell) March 19, 2021
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