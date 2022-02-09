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Democrat Governors Fold on China Virus Mandates as Public Opposition Grows
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84 views • February 09, 2022
Canada’s Freedom Convoy is getting results. The truckers aren’t moving, but the politicians are folding. One by one, Canadian politicians are announcing their desire to end China Virus mandates and restrictions. And its spilling over into the USA and numerous Democrat-govern US states also announced the end of vaccine mandates, mask mandates, and vaccine passports.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/9/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/9/22
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