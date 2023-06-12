Steve Bannon War Room with Newt Gingrich: No Candidate Besides Trump Could Withstand Deep State.
I don't know of another candidate that could have withstood this kind of beating, and he's still coming on. That tells you how much he is willing to defend the American people.
